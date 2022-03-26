Spy x Family Readies for Premiere With Slick Posters

Spy x Family is readying for its anime debut as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and has debuted some brand new posters to celebrate! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series was already a major hit among fans when it started its run in Jump+ a couple of years ago, but soon the series will be taking over in a whole new way as the series will be making its official anime debut in just a couple of weeks from the time of this writing. The series is backed by some major studios bringing it to life, so suffice to say it’s one of the most anticipated releases of the year overall.

Produced by WIT Studio and CloverWorks and directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi, Spy x Family is currently scheduled for a release on April 9th in Japan. The series stars the likes of Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger, Saori Hayami as Yor Forger, Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Franky Franklin, Yuko Kaida as Sylvia Sherwood, and Kazuhiro Yamaji as Henry Henderson. The opening theme is titled “Mixed Nuts” as performed by Official HiGE DANdism, and the ending theme is titled “Kigeki” as performed by Gen Hoshino. You can check out the new posters released during Anime Japan 2022 for Spy x Family below:

https://twitter.com/spyfamily_anime/status/1507507623448354816?s=20&t=31rynL6sHrX2pp3TLkOPjg

The series will be streaming with Crunchyroll upon its premiere, and they begin to describe the series as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.”

The synopsis continues with, “This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

