Spy x Family Shares New Season One Character Designs

Spy x Family‘s manga first hit the scene in 2019, wasting little time in jumping into the anime scene with next month seeing the premiere of its anime adaptation that will tell the tale of Twilight and his “family” in a brand new way. Set to arrive on April 9th, the series has shared a number of new character designs along with the voice actors portraying them that will be joining the series, getting fans hyped for the arrival of this unique story.

The new characters, and their voice actors, that will be arriving in Spy x Family next month include:

– Franky Franklin (CV: Hiroyuki Yoshino)

– Sylvia Sherwood (CV: Yuhko Kaida)

– Henry Henderson (CV: Kazuhiro Yamaji)

The Official Account for Spy x Family broke down some of the major characters that are set to be wrapped up in the tale of Operation Strix:

"SPY x FAMILY" TV anime additional cast + Donovan Desmond character design:



If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Operation Strix and the spy known as Twilight, Crunchyroll offered an official description of Spy x Family on their website to get fans up to speed:

“Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.

This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”