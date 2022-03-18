Spy x Family Shares New Theme Songs in Latest Trailer

Spy x Family has given fans the best look at the new anime yet with its latest trailer! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series has been one of the key releases in Shueisha’s Jump+ app in Japan, and has been picking up steam with fans in North America ever since Viz Media started to release it with the digital Shonen Jump library. The series is gearing up for a whole new kind of takeover too as the official anime adaptation is scheduled to hit next month as part of the new wave of anime hitting with the Spring 2022 anime schedule.

With Spy x Family‘s anime debut so close, the series has debuted the official main trailer giving fans the best look at the new anime yet. The series is confirmed to run for a 25 episode first season, and has teased many of the episodes coming fans’ way. This new trailer has also revealed that the opening theme for the anime is titled “Mixed Nuts” as performed by Official HiGE DANdism, and the new ending theme is titled “Kigeki” as performed by Gen Hoshino. You can check out the newest trailer for the series below as shared by Crunchyroll:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Produced by WIT Studio and CloverWorks and directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi, Spy x Family is currently scheduled for a release on April 9th in Japan. The series stars the likes of Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger, Saori Hayami as Yor Forger, Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Franky Franklin, Yuko Kaida as Sylvia Sherwood, and Kazuhiro Yamaji as Henry Henderson. The series will be streaming with Crunchyroll upon its premiere, and they begin to describe the series as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.”

The synopsis continues with, “This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

What do you think? How do you feel about the newest trailer for Spy x Family? Will you be checking out the anime when it premieres this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!