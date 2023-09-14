Spy x Family Season 2 Release Date Announced

Spy x Family is ready to tackle its first big comeback. Last year, the series came to life on television as the Forger family launch Spy x Family season one. Now, we are just weeks out from the anime's new season, and we have been given a new poster for the launch alongside its release date.

As you can see below, the new poster for Spy x Family season two puts Anya front and center with familiar faces. On the top half of the image, we can see Anya looking starstruck with a cruise ship behind her. Surrounded by her family, Anya seems ready to go on a boat ride with her parents, but it looks like adventure will follow the gang onboard.

There is another half to the poster, and it puts Anya back at school. She has a rather hilarious expression on her face, so she must have a plan in mind. Everyone from Damian to Becky can be found in this shot, so fans better brace themselves for the class reunion.

If you are excited to see Spy x Family season two, it will go live very soon. The hit show is expected to launch on October 7th. Later this year, Spy x Family will mark another launch as its first movie is on the horizon. This December will mark the premiere of Spy x Family: Code White in Japan. So if you need to brush up on the hit spy comedy, the anime is now streaming over on Crunchyroll.

Want to know more about Spy x Family? You can read all about the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think about this latest look at Spy x Family? Are you excited for the anime's new season?