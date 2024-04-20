Squid Game Season 2 Narrows Down 2024 Launch

Squid Game doesn't need an introduction at this point. Following the show's debut in 2021, the South Korean drama has amassed a truly massive fanbase. As one of Netflix's most successful shows of all-time, Squid Game was destined for a second season whether fans wanted it or not. Luckily, the community has been waiting patiently for Squid Game to return, and a new update from Netflix is narrowing down its launch.

If you did not realize, Netflix is set to bring Squid Game season two to life this year. The question on hand, however, asks when the show will kickstart its comeback. Not long ago, Netflix addressed that question during an investor's meeting regarding quarterly earnings, and it was there the streaming service confirmed Squid Game will debut in the later part of 2024.

According to Netflix, Squid Game season two and Cobra Kai season six are in the same boat. The two shows will release their next seasons towards the end of 2024. Beyond that, well – Netflix has yet to hone in on a release date for either series.

For fans of Squid Game, the update is the latest they've been given since season two was announced in 2022. The new season began production in July 2023, and the crew expected to film for about ten months. Earlier this year, Netflix revealed its first look at Squid Game season two when a still of Lee Jung-Jae's Song Gi-Hun was shared with the world. So clearly, the second season of Squid Game is into post production now.

If you are not familiar with Squid Game, well – you can catch up on season one easily enough. The Netflix series is streaming both subbed and dubbed. Created by Hwang Dong-Hyuk, Squid Game follows the story of Gi-Hun as the divorced, indebted father agrees to join a tournament in hopes of winning billions of dollars. The man is then kidnapped along with 455 other contestants and forced to participate in deadly children's games with the winner slated to earn the cash prize.

What do you think about this update on Squid Game season two? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!