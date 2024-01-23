Squid Game Season 2 Release Date Gets Major Update From Netflix

Squid Game Season 2 is now in the works, and Netflix has announced that the new episodes will be premiering later this year! Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game hit Netflix as one of the most popular international series releases in recent memory, and it was quickly confirmed that the series would be returning for a second season in the future. It's been some time since that first season ended, but in the time since fans have seen the franchise branch out in all sorts of ways (including the recent release of Squid Game: The Challenge reality game show last year).

But now Squid Game's official series is coming back soon as Netflix has updated fans with the fact that Season 2 is now in the works for a release in 2024. As Netflix announced in a letter to their shareholders on Tuesday, Squid Game Season 2 is only one of the returning franchises they have planned for a release this year, "Looking ahead, despite last year's strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024. Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like The Diplomat S2, Bridgerton S3, Squid Game S2 and Empress S2..."

Squid Game Season 2: What to Know

Squid Game Season 2 will be releasing with Netflix some time later this year with Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed to return as director and executive producer. Confirmed stars returning for the new season include Lee Jung-jae (as Seong Gi-Hun), Lee Byung-Hun (as Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (as Hwang Jun-Ho), and Gong Yoo (as the currently unnamed recruiter for the games). New additions to the cast for the upcoming season are Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an in currently unconfirmed roles.

The first season of the series ended with Seong Gi-Hun deciding to attempt to enter a new Squid Game with the intention of bringing down the entire system overall rather than going back to his life with all of the winnings he netted from surviving the game. Now that the series is coming back later this year, it won't be too much longer before we get to see what happens next.

Are you excited to see Squid Game Season 2 in 2024?