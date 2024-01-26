Tasuketsu, A Squid Game Like Anime, Confirmed For 2024

Survival anime isn't necessarily a genre that sticks out in the same way as shonen or shojo does, but its well represented in the medium. Tasuketsu makes good use of its premise to solidify itself in the genre by seeing its characters attempting to save their own lives and the lives of other people inhabiting the world. Thanks to the popularity of the original manga series, Tasuketsu has been chosen to receive its own anime adaptation at some point this year.

Much like Squid Game, Tasuketsu is a tale that revolves around survival. Tasuketsu, or "Majority Missing", gathers groups of five and will ask them questions wherein the "majority" will find their lives cut short depending on their answers. When it comes to survival anime, series such as Attack on Titan, Dr. Stone, and Deadman Wonderland of good example of this genre as ther characters of each franchise try desperately to stay alive by any means necessary.

Tasuketsu: Who Will Survive?

The upcoming anime adaptation will be brought to life by the production studio Satelight. If you're unfamiliar with this anime studio, Satelight has worked on the likes of Fairy Tail, Log Horizon, and WorldEnd to name a few. Along with the confirmation, the anime adaptation has dropped a new trailer to get fans hyped for the upcoming series.

Surprisingly enough, this isn't the first time that Tasuketsu is coming to the small screen. In 2021, a short anime video was crowdfunded to give the survival anime a chance to shine on the screen. Titled Tasuketsu: Judgement Assizes, the seven-minute video shows the devotion that the fan base has for this series.

If this your first time hearing of Tasuketsu, the original manga was created by writer Taiga Miyakawa and first began in 2013. To this day, the series has continued to release new chapters following Saneatsu Narita and friends. The official description of the survival series reads as such, "All of a sudden, people all over the world die because of a majority decision started by the "Emperor." Survivors have to take a majority decision at 00:00 am, then the majority of people will have to die. The protagonist high school boy Saneatsu Narita and his schoolmates decide to defeat the Emperor."

