Netflix’s Squid Game Wins Big at SAG Awards

The biggest hit series in Netflix history is now in the business of raking in awards. Squid Game, the Korean thriller that broke just about every record Netflix had to break, made more history during the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. The acting-only categories are voted on by other actors, and Squid Game wound up besting its competition in multiple categories this year, topping the like of Succession and The Morning Show.

Squid Game was nominated for a total of four SAG Awards this year and it ended up taking home three statues. Its only loss on the night was in the race for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series. Succession did manage to beat Squid Game in the ensemble category, but the Netflix series won its other three battles.

Lee Jung-jae took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, beating Succession stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong, as well as The Morning Show‘s Billy Crudup.

For the Female Actor category, Jung Ho-yeon took home the statue, beating Succession star Sarah Snook, The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss, and The Morning Show leads Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

In addition to the two dramatic lead actor awards, Squid Game won the award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble. Squid Game won over Cobra Kai, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Mare of Easttown.

Unsurprisingly, there is already a second season of Squid Game in the works at Netflix. According to creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, the mysterious Front Man will take on a bigger role in Season 2.

“I’m not really in the right place to be discussing season 2 in an official setting, but if there were to be a season 2, in the first season that we saw Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations,” Hwang explained during a virtual panel hosted by EW. “In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner. But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner.”

“And at the same time, as for the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun] who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it’s like Darth Vader,” the creator continued. “Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right? I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well.”

