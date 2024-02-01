Squid Game Season 2 First Look Released

Squid Game season two is just about ready for its big comeback. Back in September 2021, the South Korean drama took the entire world by storm. It did not take long for Squid Game to become the most-watched series on Netflix, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was asked to oversee a second season. Now, Squid Game season two has dropped its first look, and it proves the series will return with higher stakes than ever.

The first look comes courtesy of Netflix as a sizzle reel just dropped for its 2024 launches. From Cobra Kai to Bridgerton, Netflix puts its biggest series on display this this morning, and Squid Game led the roll call. After all, it has been years since the drama put forward any new content, but that will change this year.

Introducing the very first look at SQUID GAME SEASON 2. Coming this year. pic.twitter.com/fzRzdtHRDY — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024

If you are not familiar with Squid Game, you should know the series dates back all the way to 2009. Hwang put together the high-stakes survival game more than a decade ago, but the director could not find any studio willing to produce Squid Game. It was only in 2019 that Netflix took interest in the story, and Hwang got a series order as part of the streaming service's expansion into foreign programming. Obviously, Netflix's gamble paid off as Squid Game became a culture phenomenon and has since spawned off spin-offs like the reality TV series Squid Game: The Challenge.

As for the series itself, Squid Game season one focused on a man named Seong Gi-hun, a gambler and divorced dad who is approached about a series of games which culminate in a massive cash prize. He accepts the offer only to find himself taken to a mysterious location with 455 other people all in financial straits. The players are forced to play life-or-death games in hopes of winning billions of dollars, and Squid Game follows Gi-hun has he tries to win while finding out the masterminds behind this twist scheme. Currently, Squid Game season one is streaming on Netflix, and its second season will go live later this year.

What do you think about this Squid Game update? Are you excited for season two to go live? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!