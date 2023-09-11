Where to Buy and Read Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You've watched Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Now read The Manga-lorian. Adapted by Yusuke Osawa (Star Wars: Visions: The Ninth Jedi, Marvel's Spider-Man: Fake Red) and originally published in Square Enix's Big Gangan between May and August, Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga Vol. 1 retells the first four chapters of the live-action Disney+ series about the beskar-clad bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his encounter with The Child: the Force-wielding foundling called Grogu. And now publisher Viz Media (Pokémon, Naruto) is collecting the first volume of the Mando manga in the English language.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga Vol. 1 is available to own September 12th as a 166-page paperback edition (order here on Amazon for $11.98) or digitally as an e-book ($9.99 on Kindle). The paperback is also available in stores and online at Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Bookshop.org, Kinokuniya, Rightstuf, and local comic shops; the digital version can be downloaded on the Google Play store, iBooks, and Nook.



See the official description and a preview of The Mandalorian Manga below:

"Chapter 1: The Mandalorian," "Chapter 2: The Child," "Chapter 3: The Sin," and "Chapter 4: Sanctuary" introduce the mysterious Client (Werner Herzog), who hires the Mandalorian bounty hunter to collect the 50-year-old Child; the Ugnaught moisture farmer Kuiil (Nick Nolte), an ally of the Mandalorian; the Armorer (Emily Swallow), leader of a Mandalorian clan; bounty hunter droid IG-11 (voice of Taika Waititi); and the ex-Rebel shock trooper Cara Dune (Gina Carano), an Alderaan-born mercenary.

All episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian seasons 1-3 are now available to stream on Disney+.