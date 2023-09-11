Where to Buy and Read Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga
Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga Vol. 1 adapts the hit Disney+ series.
You've watched Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Now read The Manga-lorian. Adapted by Yusuke Osawa (Star Wars: Visions: The Ninth Jedi, Marvel's Spider-Man: Fake Red) and originally published in Square Enix's Big Gangan between May and August, Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga Vol. 1 retells the first four chapters of the live-action Disney+ series about the beskar-clad bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his encounter with The Child: the Force-wielding foundling called Grogu. And now publisher Viz Media (Pokémon, Naruto) is collecting the first volume of the Mando manga in the English language.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian: The Manga Vol. 1 is available to own September 12th as a 166-page paperback edition (order here on Amazon for $11.98) or digitally as an e-book ($9.99 on Kindle). The paperback is also available in stores and online at Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Bookshop.org, Kinokuniya, Rightstuf, and local comic shops; the digital version can be downloaded on the Google Play store, iBooks, and Nook.
See the official description and a preview of The Mandalorian Manga below:
"Chapter 1: The Mandalorian," "Chapter 2: The Child," "Chapter 3: The Sin," and "Chapter 4: Sanctuary" introduce the mysterious Client (Werner Herzog), who hires the Mandalorian bounty hunter to collect the 50-year-old Child; the Ugnaught moisture farmer Kuiil (Nick Nolte), an ally of the Mandalorian; the Armorer (Emily Swallow), leader of a Mandalorian clan; bounty hunter droid IG-11 (voice of Taika Waititi); and the ex-Rebel shock trooper Cara Dune (Gina Carano), an Alderaan-born mercenary.
All episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian seasons 1-3 are now available to stream on Disney+.