Star Wars: The Mandalorian Announces New Manga

The Mandalorian has become one of the most popular characters introduced over the course of the history of Star Wars, even though he has yet to appear in any movies featuring a universe that took place in a galaxy far, far away. With Marvel Comics looking to release a new adaptation of the Disney+ series, it seems that Mando and Grogu are also set to receive a manga adaptation of their own, retelling the story of the first season of the popular television series.

The manga adaptation is set to release its first chapter on May 25th in the pages of Big Gangan, and will see a mangaka in charge that actually handled another Disney property in the manga adaptation of Spider-Man, with the Marvel manga series titled Spider-Man: Fake Red. Having previously worked on series including Six Bullets, Green Worldz, and Dr. Duo, the mangaka definitely has some experience under his belt when it comes to creating worlds based around the genre of science fiction.

At present, the third season of The Mandalorian has yet to receive a release date, though fans were shown some major events featuring the helmet-wearing bounty hunter in the first season of The Book of Boba Fett. With Mando reuniting with Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, the upcoming season has already begun building just what might happen to this Star Wars duo in their next adventure.

Before The Mandalorian returns, however, Disney+ will release Obi-Wan, which is set to see Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen return for the series that is set to debut next month on May 27th. While Mando hasn't been confirmed to appear in this series, it would be difficult we imagine considering that the series takes place long before the events of the series that introduced fans to Grogu and company.

Will you be checking out this manga adaptation that retells the story of The Mandalorian? What do you think the future holds for Mando and Grogu?

The Mandalorian is expected to return to Disney+ with new episodes in late 2022. Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 25h. Marvel's Obi-Wan #1 is also set to debut in May.

Via Manga Mogura RE