Cyberpunk Edgerunners Creator Announces New Manga

The creator of Cyberpunk Edgerunners has announced their next series, and it is a dark manga titled No Name!

Cyberpunk Edgerunners was a major hit for Netflix, and no one loved the show more than Studio Trigger. Filled with bright colors and dark themes, the video game anime was touted as one of the best anime to ever hit Netflix. Now, it seems the story's creator Rafal Jaki is now teaming up on a new manga, so fans of Cyberpunk Edgerunners will not want to miss out.

The update comes straight from Manga Plus as the service just brought their new manga to fans. Using the site's Manga Plus Creators tools, Jaki's new manga with artist Machine Game is now live, and it is called NO\NAME.

The series is considered a dark action manga, and NO\NAME will take fans into a supernatural world filled with were creators. So if you want to know more about Jaki's new story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Dark Action Mystery set in Northern Europe where supernatural powers are attributed through a person's name, given to everyone by the government. A man fighting with his wolf companions & a werebear girl investigate a missing child's case for the government-run Naming Agency."

As you can see here, NO\NAME is absolutely gorgeous, and the supernatural series has tons of potential. If you loved the pacing and narration of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, you will get that same grit in NO\NAME courtesy of its main characters. And if you're not a fan of Cyberpunk's big anime, well – you can always binge the hit show on Netflix. The Studio Trigger anime is streaming right now, so if you want more details on Jaki's adaptation, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a dystopia overrun by corruption, crime, and cybernetic implants, an impulsive but talented street kid named David, after losing everything he has in a drive-by shooting, makes the choice to survive on the wrong side of the law as an "edgerunner": a high-tech, black-market mercenary also known as a "cyberpunk"."

