Star Wars Visions Debuts New Trailer: Watch

Star Wars Visions is ready to bring sci-fi's most beloved franchise into a new era. After years of pleading, the series is set to debut its first anime starting this September. Now, the first trailer for Star Wars Visions has gone live to showcase what the anthology anime will be like, and it turns out Disney+ commissioned a seriously gorgeous show.

The new trailer, which can be seen below, gives fans a look at the shorts making up Star Wars Visions. From ancient worlds to Sith feuds, this trailer has it all, and it is packaged in a gorgeous bundle. It is hard to think of any Star Wars project with this top-notch animation. But when you court studios like TRIGGER and Science Saru, you are bound to get greatness.

Reimagine the galaxy with #StarWarsVisions, an Original Series featuring stories from seven visionary Japanese anime studios, streaming September 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Gd02yB9rcU — Star Wars (@starwars) August 17, 2021

“Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,” James Waugh, executive producer and Lucasfilm Vice President, Franchise Content & Strategy, said in a new statement about the upcoming series.“Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers.”

As you can imagine, this trailer is bringing the best attention to Star Wars Visions, and fans are already wanting more. Luckily for them, the show is slated to debut before long. Disney+ will launch the anime on September 22 with an English and Japanese voice cast. This will give netizens the chance to check out Star Wars Visions in their preferred dub, so we will leave that choice to you!

What do you think of this new trailer? Are you hyped for Star Wars' first anime to go live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.