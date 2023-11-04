Steven Universe Creator Rebecca Sugar Would Love to Return for Revival

Steven Universe first kicked off its memorable run with Cartoon Network ten long years ago, and the creator behind it all has revealed they would love to return for a revival series someday! Steven Universe first premiere with Cartoon Network on November 4th way back in 2013, and the Rebecca Sugar created series remains one of the most impactful animated series releases of the 2010s overall. Running for five seasons of its own before branching out with a full feature film and Steven Universe Future sequel miniseries, fans are holding out hope that there could be more Steven Universe episodes someday,

Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar seems to share that sentiment as they revealed in a recent interview with Variety celebrating Steven Universe's 10th Anniversary (which you can now find streaming on Hulu and Max) that they would "love to return" to the series someday. Urging those who also want the same to make their demands known to the point where it's "impossible to ignore," Sugar hopes fans can make enough noise about a Steven Universe revival so it can get made in the future.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

Will Steven Universe Return for a Revival Series?

"I would really, really appreciate it if everyone who would be interested in something like that would make a ton of noise and make it really known — because I would be thrilled to explore that," Sugar said about a potential revival for Steven Universe. "I think in this current media landscape, if there's a huge amount of public demand, then that is something that becomes impossible to ignore. I love these characters and I love this world, and I would love to return to it. And I hope, if everyone else feels the same as I do, I may have an opportunity to do something like that."

As for what Sugar would do with a Steven Universe revival, the creator explained they have some ideas for what to do next, "I know these characters in this world very well, and there's so many interesting things in store for them and aspects of their personality that they're still grappling with that I'm interested in exploring." But hopes to work with some of the original team to further flesh out the bigger ideas, "It's not an easy answer, because there's so much, and I'm also so grateful to the 'Steven Universe' team, the crew that I worked with for eight years on the show."

"Thanks to them, these characters are so incredibly rich, and this world is so beautifully defined," Sugar continued. "Even just our rules and our lore and the meaning behind why the characters are the way they are is so full that, if I had an opportunity to work with them again, they really take on a life of their own." What would you want to see in a new Steven Universe? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT – Variety