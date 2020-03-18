Steven Universe: Rebecca Sugar Reveals Her Favorite Episode

Steven Universe, the show, is over, and the whole thing is set to conclude with a four-part finale of Steven Universe Future later this month. Ahead of that, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with the show’s creator, Rebecca Sugar, about… well, everything. While the full interview won’t be available until after the finale on March 27th, there are some odds and ends that we can share before then. Like, for example, out of all of them, what Sugar’s favorite episode actually is.

“That’s so hard, because I really love so many of them,” Sugar says when asked. “Let’s see. It’s hard to choose a favorite episode. You know, I think I would say ‘Mr. Greg,’ because it was the first time we did a full musical episode, and making a musical was a real lifetime dream. I remember getting that work print back, and seeing the animation on it, and just being so moved that we were able to actually do it. The fact that we could fit seven songs into 11 minutes was so difficult — and we didn’t get any additional time or anything. This is just all of us pulling everything we could together to try and make this happen. I think in that moment I really realized how much we could do if we set our minds to it. It has a really special place in my heart.”

Here’s how Cartoon Network describes the upcoming conclusion of the franchise:

“Steven Universe Future concludes as Steven is beginning to question his purpose as he runs out of Gems to help. Who is he if he’s not saving the world? And what is this strange new power that’s making him glow pink? Without other peoples’ problems to solve, he’ll have to finally face his own.”

Steven Universe Future is set to air two new episodes, “Mr. Universe” and “Fragments” on Friday at 7PM ET. It will then end with a four-part series finale on March 27th at 7PM ET. International watchers can look forward to all 10 episodes later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Steven Universe right here.