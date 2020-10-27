Steven Universe Returns for Anti-Racism PSAs

Cartoon Network's Steven Universe has officially returned for a new series of animated anti-racism PSAs. The first in a series of four PSAs, titled "Don't Deny It, Defy It," released today. The PSAs were developed by Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar and O.K. KO! Let's Be Heroes creator Ian Jones-Quartey as a way to provide productive methods of addressing the usual narratives around racism.

New PSA episodes are set to release bi-monthly on Cartoon Network's YouTube and social channels. Each of these will feature different Steven Universe characters, with the one released today featuring Garnet. In an interesting twist, the premise frames the whole thing as a conversation after recording a fictional commercial about the conversation, which is a common theme for the various Steven Universe PSAs that were previously released as well.

The Crystal Gems say BE ANTI-RACIST! You have to acknowledge racism to act against it. Don't be silent, use your voice and privilege to help ✊🏿✊🏼✊🏾✊✊🏻✊🏽💖 Stay tuned for more #antiracism PSA's from the Crystal Gems and visit https://t.co/5ukinriWYO to learn more. pic.twitter.com/8LmMJRooqb — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 27, 2020

"In partnership with Dr. Allen Lipscomb, who is a specialist in providing anti-oppressive inclusive mental health services to individuals and families of color," Cartoon Network's press release reads in part, "the PSA discusses the importance of understanding how racism affects individuals and encourages audiences to not be racist." More information on the PSAs, as well as links to social justice organizations, can be found on the campaign's website.

Steven Universe, Steven Universe: The Movie, and the epilogue miniseries Steven Universe Future are all currently available to stream on HBO Max. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular animated franchise right here.

