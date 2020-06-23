Studio Ghibli Fans React to New Film's 3D-CG Teasers

Studio Ghibli is taking a decidedly different approach with their next feature length film, adapting the story of Earwig And The Witch using three dimensional computer graphics versus the standard two dimensional art they've used for their previous efforts and fans are sharing their thoughts on the first images from the movie, both good and bad! With the feature length film releasing a number of images, it's clear that this will be a unique movie in the roster of Ghibli movies to date!

Ghibli has recently been in the news thanks to its inclusion within the roster of movies that make up HBO Max, as well as taking the first steps at creating an amusement park that brings to life some of the legendary studio's biggest movies! It will be interesting to see how the animation of Earwig And The Witch is received when it arrives later this year!

