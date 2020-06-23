Studio Ghibli Fans React to New Film's 3D-CG Teasers
Studio Ghibli is taking a decidedly different approach with their next feature length film, adapting the story of Earwig And The Witch using three dimensional computer graphics versus the standard two dimensional art they've used for their previous efforts and fans are sharing their thoughts on the first images from the movie, both good and bad! With the feature length film releasing a number of images, it's clear that this will be a unique movie in the roster of Ghibli movies to date!
Ghibli has recently been in the news thanks to its inclusion within the roster of movies that make up HBO Max, as well as taking the first steps at creating an amusement park that brings to life some of the legendary studio's biggest movies! It will be interesting to see how the animation of Earwig And The Witch is received when it arrives later this year!
What do you think of the first images from the upcoming Studio Ghibli movie? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli!
We're Here For It
BTW it should be noted Studio Ghibli dropped the first images from their _Earwig and the Witch_ adaptation and this is one of them and oh man am I ever here for this. https://t.co/s3FY5Uutrj pic.twitter.com/R0oVPiNnPr— Ned Raggett (@NedRaggett) June 21, 2020
Some Are Weirded Out
One screen from the new Studio Ghibli "Earwig and the Witch" 3DCG animated movie by Goro Miyazaki.— Lumen (@LumenExLumen) June 20, 2020
And it's looks weird especially the main character's face, so unsettling ... pic.twitter.com/DUthu47HyQ
Excited But Nostalgic
I can't wait 'Earwig and the Witch'. However, I miss handwritten. The anime method wouldn't go against the flow of the times...#Ghibli #Earwigandthewitch https://t.co/61UoNZRQLf— Tetsu (@te2fu) June 20, 2020
Disney Comparison
That's why I thought the key visual of Earwig and the witch is very Ghibli-ish. It sends the strong message that this is not about a cure girl doing cute things. It will be about a girl who can overcome any adversities on her own strength. Compare this with a Disney poster. pic.twitter.com/36SRaZ7lJY— Kenta praises anime (@AnimePraises) June 20, 2020
Stylized And Unique
Earwig and The Witch was one of my FAVOURITE books as a kid, and I am so EXCITED for Studio Ghibli to adapt it. The CG looks so stylised and unique, and I can recognise characters from the book already. I'm looking forward to it beyond anything else!!— Stella👩❤️💋👩Marie (@StardustMacaron) June 20, 2020
Earwig Defense Force
Also there is nothing soulless at all about the earwig and the witch characters and it has a far more interesting art style than any disney princess movie bye— 🧚🏽♀️🌸🌱 (@lotobuns) June 20, 2020
Gorgeous
This is Earwig and the Witch!!!
Another ghibli adaption of a DWJ book! I am so stoked! And these stills look GORGEOUS. https://t.co/hVSPc5YpZz— Eve Hewett🍞 (@Evelyn_Hewett) June 19, 2020
