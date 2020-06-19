Studio Ghibli Reveals First Images For New Film, Earwig And The Witch

Studio Ghibli is making a big leap with its next production, taking its first crack at a computer generated feature length film in Earwig And The Witch, with the legendary animation studio releasing the first image from the upcoming movie. Tentatively set to be released later this year, the adaptation was one of the reasons that Hayao Miyazaki came out of retirement, looking to create the "next big thing" for the animation house that has made its mark across the medium of anime time and time again.

Ghibli released four new images from the upcoming film via their Official Website, showing off the new characters will be introduced as a part of the legendary anime studio's roster of coloful anime figures:

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

Earwig And The Witch is planning to be a big departure for the studio, with Goro Miyazaki directing the film, who was previously known for such features as Tales From Earthsea and From Up On Poppy Hill. With many anime projects and films being delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we're certainly keeping our ears to the ground when it comes to any similar announcements for this upcoming Studio Ghibli feature.

The official description for the story of Earwig And The Witch reads as such:

"Not every orphan would love living at St. Morwald's Home for Children, but Earwig does. She gets whatever she wants, whenever she wants it, and it's been that way since she was dropped on the orphanage doorstep as a baby. But all that changes the day Bella Yaga and the Mandrake come to St. Morwald's, disguised as foster parents. Earwig is whisked off to their mysterious house full of invisible rooms, potions, and spell books, with magic around every corner. Most children would run in terror from a house like that . . . but not Earwig. Using her own cleverness—with a lot of help from a talking cat—she decides to show the witch who's boss."

Studio Ghibli has been making the rounds recently thanks to its inclusion into the streaming library for HBO Max, with movies such as Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and nearly the rest of the catalogue being a part of the platform.

Are you excited for the new film from Studio Ghibli? What's been your favorite movie from the animation studio to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.