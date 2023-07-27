Studio Ghibli and Levi's Team Up on Princess Mononoke Line

Studio Ghibli has been making the rounds thanks to the final film from legendary director Hayao Miyazaki. The Boy And The Heron, or How Do You Live? for its original Japanese release, is already in theaters in the East and planning to arrive in North America later this year. In the past, Ghibli has released quite a few legendary anime films, with a new partnership featuring the Studio and the fashion producers at Levi's being forged to help in creating a new line for Princess Mononoke.

Princess Mononoke, for those who might not be aware, released from Studio Ghibli in 1997, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, who also wrote the screenplay. In the film, mankind finds itself at odds with supernatural creatures of nature, with the two leads attempting to save both sides of the equation who seem deadset on eradicating the other. Ironically enough, Princess Mononoke is looking at another theatrical run in North America next month as it will hit the silver screen once again as a part of Ghibli Fest.

Ghibli x Levi's

The upcoming partnership will arrive on August 5th next month. The fashion line focuses on several characters and creatures from Princess Mononoke appearing on shirts, jackets, pants, overalls, and more. Princess Mononoke remains one of the most legendary movies that Ghibli has created in its illustrious career so it should come as no surprise that Levi's is taking the opportunity to use its designs to make new attire.

LEVI’S x STUDIO GHIBLI “PRINCESS MONONOKE” Collection Drops August 10th https://t.co/8mDAUhN4LW pic.twitter.com/UTnTYiENd1 — HypeNeverDies (@HypeNeverDies) July 27, 2023

Here's a breakdown from Levi's when it comes to the new fashion line, "Levi's has a long history and a very iconic look—it's what's made us stand out for 170+ years. And from the beginning of Studio Ghibli's co-founding by Director Hayao Miyazaki, they've also been stylistically iconic—when you see one of their films, you know it's Studio Ghibli. Throughout Miyazaki's work, his scrutiny of detail is unparalleled. The craftsmanship shows. And Levi's® has set the bar super-high as far as timelessness goes. Levi's and Studio Ghibli are both very detail-centric and iconic in their own ways."

Will you be picking up these articles of Ghibli clothing next month? What other Ghibli movies deserve their own fashion line? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Studio Ghibli.

Via Levi.com