Studio Ghibli Director Hiromasa Yonebayashi Hospitalized Following Heart Attack

Studio Ghibli is back in the headlines thanks to its newest film, and anime fans have been quick to rally behind the brand. Now, the fanbase is reaching out to one of the studio's most famous artists. Reports from Japan have confirmed Hiromasa Yonebayashi has been hospitalized following a heart attack, and he's receiving treatment.

The information comes from Yonebayashi himself as the director and animator took to Twitter. It was there he wrote to fans directly and told followers he was in the hospital. Yonebayashi was taken into treatment for a heart attack, but his prognosis looks good. He has been transferred to the hospital's general ward, and Yonebayashi is still under observation by doctors.

As you can imagine, anime fans have been quick to send the Studio Ghibli legend love. The artist is known well for their work on Studio Ghibli's filmography, and after leaving the company in 2014, Yonebayashi joined Studio Ponoc. It was there he released hit films such as Mary and the Witch's Flower as well as Modest Heroes.

For his Studio Ghibli work, Yonebayashi started with the company in 1997 and did animation on Princess Mononoke. He went on to provide artwork on Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Ponyo, and more. In 2010, the animator stepped up as The Secret World of Arrietty in 2010, and he finished his tenure with Studio Ghibli in 2013 with The Wind Rises.