Studio Ghibli Inspires New Line of Gorgeous Dresses

Studio Ghibli has dozens of films under its belt, and just about each of them is a hit. The famed production house has made some of the greatest anime of all time, and director Hayao Miyazaki has inspired millions with his films. Now, it seems he has helped inspire a new dress collection, and they will be perfect for fans who value style and comfort.

The news came from Japan recently after Donguri Closet announced its new line. The shop, which branches from Donguri Republic, has released three new dresses themed after different Studio Ghibli films. The first was inspired by Kiki's Delivery Service while Laputa: Castle in the Sky, and The Secret World of Arrietty helped the rest.

(Photo: Studio Ghibli)

Donguri Closet is offering these dress as relax wear, so they are comfy and easy to wear. Each dress comes with flowing sleeves and an A-line cut. The dresses are also made out of a plush material, so those who pick one up an rest easy in the soft material.

As for the style, the Kiki dress is styled after one seen in the film and is seen paired with a red ribbon. As for Castle in the Sky, the red dress feature a fox squirrel embroidery, and Arrietty's dress is inspired by the heroine and her bedsheets.

The dresses are not on sale yet, but they will be available on June 26. Each dress will run nearly $80 USD before shipping and handling.

If you aren't a fan of these clothes, well - Studio Ghibli has a ton of merchandise out there. Hot Topic, Box Lunch, and Torrid all have clothes on their websites now that are inspired by the anime giant. The clothes range from pajamas to crop tops and pants. So if you want something more structured, you can find Studio Ghibli clothes online these days with ease!

What do you think of this new line of dresses? Would you rock any of these Studio Ghibli pieces? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - Otaku USA Magazine