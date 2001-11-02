Pixar and Studio Ghibli Spark Buzz with Official Collab Poster

✖

Studio Ghibli spent 2020 working on the release of its first computer generation animated movie in Earwig And The Witch, with the anime studio releasing its catalog of critically acclaimed movies on the streaming platform of HBO Max, and the legendary studio might be hinting at even bigger events to come as a social media post by the company has fans thinking a crossover with Pixar is in the works. With the post showing a crossover between Monsters, Inc of Pixar fame, and My Neighbor Totoro from Studio Ghibli, nothing is confirmed but that isn't stopping the internet from speculating if something is in the works.

You'd be hard-pressed to find two bigger animation studios in both the East and the West than Pixar and Studio Ghibli, with both having solid showings in the Academy Awards and their fans being critically acclaimed across the board. Surprisingly enough, both juggernauts in the world of film started in the 1980s, a year apart from one another in fact, and have since grown exponentially larger over the years. Pixar was acquired by Disney, much like the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, though Ghibli has remained independent throughout its history when it first began with the gorgeously animated film, Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind.

Studio Ghibli posted this My Neighbor Totoro and Monsters, Inc. crossover art on their Official Twitter Account, leaving many to wonder if this was the animation studio having a little fun or if in fact a crossover project was in the works between the anime legends and the company known as Pixar:

Studio Ghibli has another movie that is set to arrive in the form of "How Do You Live?", which is based on a popular novel in Japan that was released in 1937. Though it was originally scheduled to be released as a part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the games as well as this next installment within Ghibli's library to an, as of yet, unrevealed date. Needless to say, a crossover between Studio Ghibli and Pixar would definitely turn the heads of anime fans, and general animation fans, alike.

