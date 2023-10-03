Studio Ghibli Exec Breaks Silence on Nippon TV Acquisition

Studio Ghibli hardly needs an introduction at this point. Since its creation in 1985, Studio Ghibli has made a name for itself as an animation innovator. With a strong film library under its thumb, Studio Ghibli has inspired millions, and this is why many were surprised to hear Nippon TV had acquired the company. Now, the general manager of Studio Ghibli is opening up about the move, and Toshio Suzuki is nothing but excited about it.

The update comes from the legendary Studio Ghibli producer and co-founder as Suzuki spoke with France's Liberation. It was there the executive spoke about The Boy and the Heron, Studio Ghibli's new film. As the conversation continued, Suzuki addressed the company's acquisition under Nippon TV, and the producer was glad to finally talk about the big announcement.

"We couldn't talk to anyone about this share sale until the agreement was signed and made official [on September 21, editor's note], it was painful. Only three people in the studio knew about it. If the information ever got out, it was all over. But Miyazaki's freedom to continue is one of the conditions of the deal. And this freedom applies not only to Hayao Miyazaki's films but to everything Studio Ghibli does. Nippon TV has accepted everything," Suzuki explained.

"Miyazaki and I are in good health, and Nippon TV won't come and tell us anything. The problem becomes more acute when we're no longer around. What will happen then, I don't know. It's up to those who will be there at the time to think about it."

As you can see, Suzuki and fellow co-founder Hayao Miyazaki are not going anywhere. Studio Ghibli is still running under their direction, but the pair now have the backing of Nippon TV. The company's creative freedom was a major stipulation of the acquisition contract, and Suzuki says it protects the future of Studio Ghibli. After all, the company's living founders are all older, so Studio Ghibli can feel secure under Nippon TV's care.

