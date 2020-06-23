Netflix Secures New North America License of Studio Ghibli's Catalog

Netflix needs no introduction given its status as a giant in the streaming industry. The brand has become one known for its original content and vast catalog of top-tier shows. Of course, the competition to be the best streaming site has gotten more intense over the years, but Netflix has nabbed a big win with a new North American license.

A new tweet from Netflix Canada confirmed Studio Ghibli will bring its catalog to fans this month. In fact, the post says June 25 will mark the first round of film releases for Studio Ghibli in Canada. This deal comes after countries like Mexico were given access to Studio Ghibli moves in January.

"From June 25, 20 films from the legendary animation house Studio Ghibli are coming to Netflix in Canada. We’re proud to bring beloved, influential stories like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro to first-time viewers and high-flying fans alike," Netflix Canada shared.

Of course, fans are thrilled to see Netflix nab another sought-after license. Studio Ghibli is notoriously strict with its films. When it was announced HBO Max would stream the catalog in the U.S., fans were stunned by the reveal. It wasn't long afterward that fans learned Netflix would host the catalog in other international regions... and Canada is the latest to join in on the fun.

If you need a full list of titles coming to Canadian Netflix this week, you can find it below. Everything from Castle in the Sky to Kiki's Delivery Service and more will be included in the bundle:

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Tales of Earthsea (2006)

Ponyo (2008)

The Secret World of Arrietty (2010)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2014)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

The Wind Rises (August 1)

