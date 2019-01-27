Hayao Miyazaki and Son Reportedly Developing New Studio Ghibli Films

Studio Ghibli will forever hold a place in animation history given its impressive catalog. Thanks to the likes of Hayao Miyzaki and Isao Takahata, the company is one of Japan’s best-known studios, and a new report says Studio Ghibli is looking to expand its catalog with the aid of some Miyazaki magic.

Over on Twitter, anime fans turned their attention to Vincent Maraval when the man shared an update. The man heads up the production company Wild Bunch and has worked with Hayao Miyazaki on several occasions. And, if it he is right, the legendary director and his son are creating new movies for Studio Ghibli.

“I can testify that the Miyzaki father-and-son [team] are at work on two new Studio Ghibli productions. The drawings are incredibles! What big emotion,” Maraval wrote.

Je peux témoigner, miyazaki pere et fils sont au travail. 2 nouvelles productions des studios ghibli sont en cours et les dessins sont in-cro-ya-bles ! Tres grosse emotion — VINCENT MARAVAL 🇲🇨 (@MARAVALV) January 21, 2019

So far, Studio Ghibli has yet to comment on the report or announce any such films. The company is in production on a movie with Miyazaki currently as the director came out of retirement especially for it. So, there is no word on if the on-going film is looped into this report or if Maraval is referring to two entirely different projects.

As for Hayao’s current project, he is hard at work on How Do You Live?, a film based off a Japanese children’s tale. The title was announced a few years back, but production took some time to get started. Recently, producer Toshio Suzuki updated fans on when the film may be released, and he admitted it might not be for another “three or four years.”

For those unfamiliar with How Do You Live?, you should know it will add to Studio Ghibli’s catalog of adaptations. The project is based on a famous story by Yoshino Genzaburo and centers on a middle school boy named Honda Junichi. The student lives a quiet life and comes to learn more about adolescence as he exchanges letters with his uncle. The pair grow and learn from one another as Honda grows bored of his pristine life. However, the uncle’s wise words manage to challenge Honda into doing more with his life than what has come to be expected.

So, would you be down for Studio Ghibli's return?