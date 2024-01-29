Hayao Miyazaki's Sherlock Holmes Anime Is Getting Remastered

Hayao Miyazaki hardly needs an introduction these days. The artist and director has been at the forefront of animation for decades. After cofounding Studio Ghibli, Miyazaki helped oversee some of the best movies of all time. Now, it seems like one of his old-school projects is getting new life, and it is all about a clever pup named Sherlock Hound.

Yes, that is right. If you did not know, Miyazaki once oversaw work on an anime called Sherlock Hound. The '80s anime has fallen into obscurity in the past few decades, but plenty still know its story. Now, Sherlock Hound is coming back to the screen with a remaster, and it will help introduce Miyazaki's work after all this time.

Thanks to Filmarks Recommend, Sherlock Hound is being remastered for a limited-time theatrical run. The event will take place between March 22 and April 18 across 110+ theaters. At this time, no plans have been made to share this Miyazaki remaster internationally, but you can bet fans are eager to check Sherlock Hound out.

If you are not familiar with Sherlock Hound, the show featured a number of Studio Ghibli staffers. Miyazaki directed less than a dozen episodes of Sherlock Hound, but his work is unmistakable. Once work on the anime ended, Miyazaki went on to kickstart Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind. After Miyazaki's movie became a hit, Sherlock Hound was spurred forward as it released two specials collecting the episodes by the director. And now, those specials are being remastered after several decades.

For those wanting to watch all of Sherlock Hound, well – it is not easy to find. The 1982 anime was popular enough during its time, but the estate of Arthur Conan Doyle had major issues with Sherlock Hound. The estate, which manages all things Sherlock Holmes, challenged the show's legality given its close similarities to Sherlock Holmes. Ultimately, the series was aired in full come 1984, but little happened with the anime afterwards.

HT – Sora News 24