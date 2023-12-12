The Boy and the Heron Wins Two More Prestigious Awards

Studio Ghibli has made a name for itself more times than we can count in the anime world, and the production house has done the same with its latest, The Boy And The Heron. Released in Japan with the title "How Do You Live", the film ran with a new name in North America and was able to take the top spot at the box office for its opening weekend. In the build-up to the movie's release, Ghibli scored prestigious awards, and the good times continue to roll with two new accolades.

In Japan, The Boy And The Heron took a drastically different approach to its marketing versus other films released by Ghibli in the past. Originally billed as the final movie from director Hayao Miyazaki, the movie released no trailers and no promotional images outside of one poster before it hit Japanese theaters. Releasing a number of weeks later in North America, Western anime fans had the opportunity to watch several trailers and check out promotional images of Miyazaki's latest. While Hayao has flipped the script on his retirement announcement, aiming to create new movies for Ghibli, The Boy And The Heron is continuing to pull in some major awards.

The Boy And The Heron Takes Home The Gold Twice

As it stands, Ghibli's latest has gained nominations for the Golden Globes, won best-animated picture for the New York Film Critics' 2023 rankings, and has received critical acclaim. To add to its ever-growing library of awards, The Boy And The Heron was named Best Animated Film by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the Boston Society of Film Critics. Clearly, Miyazaki's latest film is resonating with critics.

THE BOY AND THE HERON wins Best Animated Film from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association! 🔥



— GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) December 10, 2023

And the winner for Best Animated Film is: The Boy and the Heron! pic.twitter.com/ijfpXCmEV2 — Boston Society of Film Critics (@TheBSFC) December 10, 2023

Despite Ghibli's amazing pedigree, it has only won Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards one time with Spirited Away in 2003. The Oscars' categories are normally revealed in January, so keep an eye out early next year to see if The Boy And The Heron is able to make the list and what its competition will be when it comes to winning.

Do you think Miyazaki's latest movie will win big at next year's Academy Awards? Has The Boy And The Heron become your favorite Studio Ghibli film?