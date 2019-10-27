Studio Ghibli Spirited Away 20th Anniversary Fashion Collection Hits Hot Topic

Director Hayao Miyazaki's animated Studio Ghibli masterpiece Spirited Away was originally released in Japan on July 20th, 2001 - which makes today its 20th anniversary. Hot Topic is marking the occasion with a new wave of fashions inspired by the film.

The new pieces in Hot Topic's Spirited Away collection include hoodies, a long-sleeve dress, t-shirts, and a button-up. There's even a backpack. All of the items feature imagery from Spirited Away such as No-Face, Soot Sprites, the Bathhouse, Haku, and more. You can shop all of the new looks here at Hot Topic in standard and plus sizes. Note that all of the items are currently 20% off when you use the code HT20 at checkout. Inside that Hot Topic link you'll also find previous releases in Hot Topic's extensive Studio Ghibli collection. It includes everything from jeans to chopsticks.

Studio Ghibli fans might be disappointed to know that Spirited Away recently lost the title of highest grossing anime movie to the phenomenon known as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. However, there is plenty of good news on the horizon. For one thing Studio Ghibli is working on an amusement park, which will bring to life a number of their biggest stories to life. Spirited Away will be one of the films that inspire a location within the amusement park, as will the likes of Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, and Howl's Moving Castle to name a few.

A synopsis for Spirited Away reads: "Chihiro’s family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress, Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world."

Studio Ghibli films are currently available to stream on HBO Max. If you haven't signed up yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.