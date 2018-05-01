Studio Ghibli Reveals Stunning Concept Art of Its Theme Park

The worlds created by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki are world-renowned for their intricate beauty, so much so that many fans have no doubt wished they could live in one of Miyazaki’s creations. Those fans will soon get their wish. Studio Ghibli is getting its very own theme park and the concept art is absolutely stunning.

Set to open in 2022, the Studio Ghibli theme park will open in central Japan, specifically in the Aichi region near Nagoya. The park will span around 200 hectares — that’s just under 500 acres — and while there aren’t a lot of specific details about what visitors can expect from the park, the concept art for the project gives a hint at what it might look like.

The art reveals that the park’s main gate will resemble the buildings in Howl’s Moving Castle and will include the European-style brick buildings that are hallmarks of many Ghibli movies. One village of the park will be inspired by Princess Mononoke and will feature statues of boars, spiders, and other creatures. The art also reveals that the park will have a healthy balance of natural spaces, complete with trails and other features as developers hope to make visitors feel as though they have literally stepped into a Studio Ghibli movie.

As for what films visitors will feel like they’ve stepped into, reports indicate that many of Studio Ghibli’s films will be featured, but we do know that My Neighbor Totoro is expected to play a large role in the park.

The concept art for the theme park comes with news about the park’s opening as well. When news about the theme park first went live, it was said that it would open in 2020 — roughly around the time Miyazaki’s final film is expected. However, unforeseen delays prompted the park’s schedule to be pushed back to 2022 meaning fans have to wait a little longer to experience the world of Studio Ghibli in person.

Of course, that also means fans will have plenty of time to plan. Studio Ghibli already has a museum near Tokyo that is wildly popular with fans. Tickets for the museum, which features a bookstore, cafe, and garden and was designed by Miyazaki, go on sale at the beginning of each month and sell out almost immediately.

Will you be visiting the Studio Ghibli park? Let us know in comments!