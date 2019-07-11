Studio Trigger Execs Pitch Anime Adaptations Handled By Michael Bay, Justin Lin (Exclusive)

Studio Trigger is home to some of anime’s most beloved series, and its focus has always been on innovation. From Kill la Kill to Gurren Lagann, fans can rely on the studio to churn out high quality stories, but those works have stayed far away from the realm of live-action… and they will do as much unless some very particular talent is on board.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with several team members behind Promare, the latest project undertaken by Studio Trigger. Director Hiroyuki Imaishi was present along with producer Hiromi Wakabayashi, designer Shigeto Koyama, and Super Log. It was there the group addressed whether Studio Trigger’s catalog would suit live-action, and Wakabayashi had this to say:

“You mean Panty and Stocking,” the producer joked before adding, “To give a serious answer to that question, we try to avoid what can be replicated in real live-action [in our work].”

However, that explanation did not keep the producer from naming directors Michael Bay and Justin Lin as possible adaptation partners.

“You don’t have to abide by the original work at all, but I would like Michael Bay to completely ruin my work,” the creator said. “Or [have it] adapted into a car-action movie somehow by Justin Lin.”

For fans, these name-drops may be a bit shocking. After all, Justin Lin is known the best for Fast & Furious while Michael Bay launched the Transformers live-action films into stardom. These blockbuster films may seem very different from, say, Kill la Kill but there is one thing in common; All of them are over-the-top and explosive in the best way. If anyone were to do the dramatics of Studio Trigger justice, it would be these two men, so maybe Hollywood will get them onboard for an adaptation one day down the line.

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi, the film stars Kenichi Matsuyama as Galo Thymos, Taichi Saotome as leader of Mad Burnish Lio Fotia, Masato Sakai as administrator of the Independent Republic of Promepolis Kray Foresight, Ayane Sakura as member of Burning Rescue Aina Ardebit, and Rikiya Koyama as Burning Rescue captain Ignis Ex. You can read up on the film’s synopsis here: “Thirty years have passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves “Mad Burnish” appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins.”