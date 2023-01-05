Disney, Where Is Summer Time Rendering?

If you live in North America, you might have missed a major anime adaptation that arrived in 2022. While series such as Chainsaw Man, Lycoris Recoil, Blue Lock, and Spy x Family have become household names thanks to streaming on outlets such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and others, a big anime series has yet to arrive in the West and is showing no signs of doing so any time soon. Summer Time Rendering was licensed for streaming release in Japan and a number of other countries last year, leaving us scratching our heads about whether it will ever hit the US.

A similar situation brewed last year for the return of Bleach, with the Thousand Year Blood War Arc set to finally bring back Ichigo and his fellow Shinigami in the Soul Society back to the forefront after being away from the small screen for a number of years. With the series vacating Crunchyroll, many were worried that it might not receive a Western release, much like Summer Time Rendering. Luckily, the return of the Shonen anime dropped on Hulu and is available on Disney+ in other areas around the world.

Summer Time Absence

The continued lack of any information as to whether Summer Time Rendering will hit the West becomes all the more confusing when you recognize how popular the series has become in Japan, with the series actually receiving a new video game later this month titled Summer Time Rendering: Another Horizon. Disney+ typically hasn't released that much anime in the States since the streaming service arrived, though Star Wars: Visions has become a hit by depicting the universe of Jedi and Sith in the medium for the first time.

Late last year, the streaming service announced that it had made a deal with the publishers at Kodansha, ensuring that big series such as Tokyo Revengers will hit the platform down the line, though much like Bleach, we would imagine that these might be relegated to Hulu as well.

An official description of the series reads as such for those who have yet to dive into this unique anime murder mystery:

"Shinpei Ajiro returns to his hometown of Hitogashima after two years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend Ushio Kofune. While reuniting with Ushio's younger sister Mio and best friend Sou, he learns about Ushio's mysterious cause of death and the legend of the "shadow disease" passed down through the ages. The legend of the shadows—it is said that anyone who sees a shadow with their appearance will die. Ushio was said to have seen that shadow."

Do you think we'll one day see Summertime Rendering hit North America? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the streaming wars.