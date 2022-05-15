Summer Time Rendering Might Just Be This Season's Anime Underdog

✖

The spring anime season is on a tear right now, and fans are already going to war over its best new series. Spy x Family has dominated that conversation since it went live, but it seems another newcomer is ready to challenge the top spot. After all, Summer Time Rendering is coming into its own these days, and the underdog is one fans won't want to miss.

If you aren't familiar with the title, Summer Time Rendering made its debut in Japan a month ago on April 15th. At this time, the show has yet to air outside of the country, but Disney+ plans to stream the anime as one of its exclusive titles. While having Disney as a streamer gives Summer Time Rendering a massive distribution channel, it has forced the anime to abandon the industry's usual simulcast release schedule. So for now, the show has garnered little buzz since it isn't airing in realtime outside of Japan.

However, that has not stopped fans overseas from singing the anime's praises. Summer Time Rendering is being praised not only for its gorgeous animation but thrilling story as well. In fact, fans are calling the spring series a perfect blend of Higurashi: When They Cry, Anohana, and more. After all, Summer Time Rendering does focus on a small-town murder that leaves our leads as paranoid as they are heartbroken, and those emotions make for a compelling watch.

For those who haven't heard of Summer Time Rendering at all, the story began in October 2017 under writer Yasuki Tanaka. The manga tells the story of Shinpei Ajiro, a boy who is raised on a small island off the coast with two adopted sisters after his parents die. He becomes close with Ushio and Mio but moves to Tokyo once he's older only to return when Ushio passes away. After returning home, the boy discovers his sister's death might not have been an accident and sets out with Mio to discover what really happened all while a dark curse threatens everyone else on the small island.

At this point, there is no word on when Summer Time Rendering will make its debut stateside. This series marks the first exclusive anime license secured by Disney+, and its delayed premiere appears to follow Netflix's controversial release schedule as opposed to ones used by Crunchyroll, Funimation, and more.

Have you gotten the chance to check out Summer Time Rendering yet? Do you plan to tune into the new spring series?