Summer Time Rendering Teases Second Half With New Trailer, Poster

Summer Time Rendering has been one of the major standouts of the Spring anime season overseas, and now it is getting ready to do the same with the Summer season with a new trailer and poster teasing the second half of its anime run! Although the anime taking on Yasuki Tanaka's original manga series has been one of the more curious new anime releases of the year, fans outside of Japan have to wait for quite a while until it releases with Disney+. But fans have gotten a new peek at how the series is developing with a new look at the second wave of episodes.

Summer Time Rendering will be airing its second half of episodes beginning this Summer season, and the first half of the season teased some major shake ups that already went down. The series teased quite a bloody mystery that has been a huge hit with fans thus far, and with the anime adaptation teasing a complete take on the original manga series, there's quite a lot riding on this second half of the season to stick landing. To get a feel for what is coming next beginning this month overseas, you can check out the new trailer and poster below:

Ayumu Watanabe directs the series as OLM, and Summer Time Rendering stars the likes of Natsuki Hanae as Shinpei Ajiro, Anna Nagase as Ushio Kofune, Saho Shirasu as Mio Kofune, Yoko Hikasa as Hizuru Minakata, Jin Urayama as Ginjiro Nezu, Kensho Ono as So Hishigata, Maki Kawase as Tokiko Hishigata, Akio Ohtsuka as Seido Hishigata, Tessho Genda as Alain Kofune, Yoji Ueda as Tetsu Totsumura, and Katsuyuki Konishi as Masahito Karakiri. The series runs for 25 episodes, and has been licensed by the Walt Disney Company for a worldwide release with Disney+.

It's yet to be revealed when exactly the series will be releasing outside of Japan, but now that the second half is kicking off it's now that much closer to its worldwide release than ever. As for what to expect from Summer Time Rendering when the anime does release internationally, Shueisha officially describes the original manga as such, "Upon hearing of Ushio's death, Shinpei returns to his hometown of Wakayama City on Hitogashima and reunites with his childhood friend's family. The funeral goes smoothly, but under the surface something strange is brewing on the island. What mysteries await him on this secluded summer island?"

