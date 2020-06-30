Watch: Super Dragon Ball Heroes Releases Big Bang Mission Episode 4

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has finally released a new episode of its second season, and you can finally check it out now! After completing the Prison Planet and Universal Conflict arcs with the first season, the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series is now on its way through the Big Bang Mission arc. This arc has brought Xeno Goku and Vegeta back into the fold, and they are the primary focus of the newest episode of the series. Not only that, but this gives the show new opportunities to introduce new elements to the anime.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Big Bang Mission Episode 4 is now available to check out online (thanks to YouTube user Dragon Ball Hype.), and you can check it out in the video above! The synopsis for the episode describes it as such, "As Turles' and Bojack's fierce fight with Goku and Vegeta unfolds, Dogi-Dogi is released and dark, sinister light pours down. At the same time, Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta are clashing with Dr. W who keeps dodging their attacks. What's the reason for his fearless smile."

Xeno Goku and Vegeta are now officially part of the conflict as Fu is now seeking to destroy the entire multiverse as a way to make room for a new version of the Demon Realm. This fight has also brought back some familiar faces from the Dragon Ball Z films, Bojack and Turles, and the latest episode also brings a brand new character into things. The mysterious "Dr. W" manages to fight off both Xeno Goku and Vegeta with very little trouble by the looks of the latest episode too.

(Photo: Toei Animation / Bandai)

Although the multiverse was in danger with the last arc of the promotional anime series, this next batch of threats already seem a lot more credible than the threats from before. Having older villains in the franchise help putting a face to things certainly helps, and now with an alternate version of Goku and Vegeta opening up this anime to brand new forms there's definitely a palpable excitement for each new episode.

