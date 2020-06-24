Super Dragon Ball Heroes Releases New Promo for Next Episode

Super Dragon Ball Heroes gives fans an animated series following your favorite Z Fighters during the hiatus for the main series' anime, and the spin-off has released a promotional video for the next episode of the season with the title of "Big Bang Mission". With the spin-off series hinting that a new transformation is being given to Xeno Goku and Vegeta, which may or may not be Super Saiyan 5, fans are definitely having their interests piqued when it comes to the future episode of the show that bring together characters from across the Dragon Ball franchise!

In the previous episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the demonic scientist Fu has unleashed a group of villains from across the series of both Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, and Dragon Ball GT. With the likes of Super 17, Turles, Bojack, and Metal Cooler banding together after being saved from their respective timelines by Fu, the war between the villain collective and the heroes from both the regular Dragon Ball universe and the Xeno-verse rages on. The spin-off series is able to tread landscapes that the main franchise hasn't been able to, giving us some fan service moments such as Super Saiyan Blue Goku battling against his Super Saiyan Four counterpart.

Twitter User DBSHype shared the promo for the next episode in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, featuring Xeno Goku and Vegeta facing off against a mysterious new scientist that seems to have allied himself with Fu and presents a physical challenge to these alternate reality versions of the Z Fighters:

Super Dragon Ball Heroes saw the Z Fighters battling against Fu and the "Dark Saiyan" in the first arc of the series, followed by a battle against the all powerful Hearts that was taken down thanks to the fusion of Goku and Vegeta in Gogeta. With the series once again focusing on the mad scientist dead set on getting revenge against the heroes responsible for the destruction of the Dark Demon Dimension, it seems as if some big events are in the works for the future of the anime spin-off!

