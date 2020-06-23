Is Dragon Ball About to Introduce SSJ5?

✖

Super Saiyan 5 has forever been one of the biggest fan theories and in-jokes among Dragon Ball fans over the years, but could Dragon Ball really be planning to introduce an official version of the form soon? It does seem unlikely, but it is not completely off the table. After the Super Saiyan God forms were introduced (and Ultra Instinct later), it seemed like the series was moving beyond the numerical Super Saiyan forms. But thanks to Dragon Ball Heroes, the Super Saiyan 4 form from Dragon Ball GT is still very much in play in the franchise. That's why Super Saiyan 5 could be on the way.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes' latest arcade game expansion, Big Bang Mission, heavily features a Goku and Vegeta from the "Xeno" universe introduced in Dragon Ball Online and Dragon Ball Xenoverse. These versions of the Saiyans continue to use the non-canon Super Saiyan 4 forms while they serve as members of the Time Patrol, and in a promo spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter, these forms are going to get a power up.

A teaser for Super Dragon Ball Heroes' arcade game teases that Xeno Goku and Vegeta will be getting "Limit Breaker" forms for Super Saiyan 4, and it sees their silhouettes surrounded by mysterious pink auras. Will this lead to Super Saiyan 5? It's hard to be completely sure with a franchise like this.

This probably won't be the introduction of Super Saiyan 5 to the series, but this is the closest will get to expanding the Super Saiyan 4 at all. It probably won't be a visual change, but giving them what is essentially a "SSJ4.5" form will be opening the floodgates. Once this form is changed or powered up even slightly, it's going to be tough to continue to ignore its use in Dragon Ball Heroes anymore. Who knows what else we'll see? Maybe "Super Saiyan 5" will be a blend of SSJ4 and the God forms?

But what do you think? Do you think Dragon Ball is getting ready to finally bring "Super Saiyan 5" into things? Will this Limit Breaker form look any different to the current SSJ4 design? Would you want it to change SSJ4's look at all? Will this bring Xeno Goku and Vegeta to Super Saiyan God comprabable levels? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

