Dragon Ball Introduces Mysterious New Doctor

The protagonists of Dragon Ball Super haven't exactly had the best luck when it comes to meeting doctors, with the likes of Dr. Gero unleashing androids and the biological nightmare that was Cell, and it looks like the Xeno versions of the Z fighters are being introduced to a new antagonistic practitioner of medicine. With Fu, the scientist who was jettisoned from the Dark Demon Dimension, putting together a dark army to help re-create the universe, and alongside the likes of Cooler, Bojack, and Turles stands this mysterious new character. Needless to say, we're sure more revelations are coming regarding this doctor.

In the current story arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, a cavalcade of villains are beginning to bring a brand new war to the Z Fighters, as well as their alternate reality versions in the Xeno-verse. The Xeno reality consists of a number of very different characters that have taken different paths from the Goku, Vegeta, Trunks, and others that we've come to know from the Akira Toriyama franchise. Whereas the main Z Fighters are currently relying on transformations such as Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue, the Xeno fighters appear to be living in a timeline that combines elements from both Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball GT. For example, Goku and Vegeta in the Xeno-verse transform into Super Saiyan 4, while Future Trunks has been able to access the power of a Super Saiyan God.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The latest episode saw the main versions of Goku and Vegeta battling against Bojack and Turles from the original Dragon Ball Z movies, while Xeno Goku and Vegeta are apparently venturing into the Dark Demon Dimension to encounter this new doctor. Whether or not this new MD has a past relationship with the Xeno fighters is yet to be seen, but we would imagine that we'll get a more in-depth look into this member of Fu's army who has the ability to transform his arm into a weapon.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a worthwhile addition to the franchise as we wait for the return of the main anime series, giving fans a good number of "fan service" elements through things that we would most likely never see in the main continuity!

Who do you think this new doctor is in the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

