Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Meteor Mission Episode 3 Released

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been scratching the itch for many Z-Fighter fans that have been waiting for Goku and company to return to the small screen. With the arrival of the Meteor Mission, Universe 7's heroes once again team-up with the Time Patrol to take on a brand new villain fresh from the Dark Demon Dimension. As the latest arc continues, episode three has made its way online and shows Goku and Vegeta once again tapping into their power to take on villains old and new.

One of the biggest selling points of the Dragon Ball Heroes series is its unabashed ability to be "fan service". The spin-off series might not be considered canon to Dragon Ball Super, but this is more a strength than a weakness. Heroes can bring in heroes and villains that appeared in the outside-of-continuity movies of the franchise, while also introducing new transformations to fan-favorite characters. Meteor Mission made a big change from the previous arcs that populated the side story, using computer-generated animation that looks closer to the arcade game's graphics than the Toei Animation seasons that came before it. It will ultimately be interesting to see if Heroes sticks with this new animation or returns to the original 2-D style.

The Meteor Mission Continues

One major element of Heroes has been the inclusion of the Dark Demon Dimension, a perpetual thorn in the side of the Z-Fighters that is also the homeland of the Dragon Ball Z villain Dabura. The latest villain threatening the world, Ozotto, hails from this world and holds powers similar to Majin Buu wherein he can absorb opponents and add their strength to his own. Thanks to the arcade game's continued success, we might be seeing new anime stories in the Heroes universe for years to come.

#SDBH Meteor Mission CG PR Anime Episode 3 "Fight In Ozotto's Palace! Let It Explode! Saiyan Power!" English Sub



Fights featured:

- Super Saiyan Blue Evolved (SSBE) Vegeta vs Ozotto Janemba

- Ultra Instinct Sign Goku vs Ozotto Metal Cooler



Translations: @peraperayume pic.twitter.com/06CJ7DqySJ — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) February 25, 2024

2024 is set to be a big year for the Dragon Ball franchise. In the manga, Goku and Gohan are sparring to determine whether Gohan Beast or Ultra Instinct will come out on top. This fall, Dragon Ball Daima will offer fans a new anime series that sees Goku and his friends transformed into kids. Heroes has a lot of Dragon Ball competition, but the side story still has plenty of twists and turns to offer anime fans.

What do you think of the Meteor Mission so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.