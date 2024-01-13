Dragon Ball Heroes Shares New Anime Opening

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is kicking off a new arc for the original arcade game in Japan, and to celebrate its launch Super Dragon Ball Heroes has released a new anime opening for the next big part of the Meteor Mission arc! Dragon Ball Heroes is now in the middle of a hiatus for the promotional anime series that fans have been able to enjoy episodes at a steady rate for the last few years, and because of that anime fans outside of Japan have been able to see just how wild each of the story arcs in the arcade game can really get.

Dragon Ball Heroes is now getting ready for the next major phase of its Meteor Mission story, which sees Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks facing off against a returning Majin Ozotto (who is much stronger this time around). With the next part of this arc gearing up for some even wilder fights than seen in the first time around, Dragon Ball Heroes has released a new opening for the arc's start in Japan this month. Check it out as spotted by @D1212LV on X:

What's Next for Dragon Ball in 2024?

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime might not be releasing new episodes at the moment, but thankfully it's far from the only new Dragon Ball entry fans can look forward to seeing in action this year. Dragon Ball Super's manga will be starting a new story following the end of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc through its new chapters released this year, and the Dragon Ball anime franchise is coming back with a brand new project later this year taking on a completely original story.

Dragon Ball Daima is currently scheduled to release around this world beginning later this Fall, but has yet to nail down a release date as of the time of this writing. Akira Toriyama provided the original main story and character designs with Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara supervising and writing the scripts. Masako Nozawa will also be providing the voice of Kid Goku in the new series as well.

What do you think of the newest opening for Dragon Ball Heroes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!