Dragon Ball Heroes Features The Franchise's Wildest Family Reunion

The Ultra God Mission continues in the Dragon Ball side story known as Super Dragon Ball Heroes. With the main anime series still missing in action following the Tournament of Power's conclusion, the latest episode of the spin-off has thrown viewers some mind-blowing moments. As the fight against Demigura continues from the Tournament of Space And Time, a family reunion never before seen in the anime franchise has taken place and is proving what this side story can achieve.

When last we left the Z-Fighters in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Goku and Vegeta had fused into Vegito in an effort to take down the current demon king who has barged his way into the conflict that originally saw a rogue Kaioshin of Space And Time taking the reins. Unfortunately for the two main Saiyans, their fusion only lasts for a few moments in the latest episode but the Z-Fighters are able to roll with the punches. In previous episodes of the Ultra God Mission, the Warriors in Black were revealed to be alternate iterations of heroes and villains alike. With Bardock and Gohan from an alternate future originally fighting against Goku and company, desperate times call for desperate measures as a family reunion caps off the recent installment.

A Son Family Reunion

You can check out the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes below, featuring Goku, Bardock, and "Gohan Black" teaming up to take down the Demon King. In this Son family reunion, Bardock is able to reach Super Saiyan 4 and Goku busts out his Ultra Instinct form as they struggle against the latest threat. While Gohan doesn't achieve a new transformation in turn, it's clear that this alternate version of Goku's son has grown far stronger than his initial appearance.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is linked to the Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game in Japan, which has been able to rely on movie characters and transformations that would otherwise never have made their way into the main series. As shonen fans wait on word of Dragon Ball Super's return following its latest theatrical release, the side story continues to crank out new episodes on a periodic basis. When the Ultra God Mission comes to a close, it will be interesting to see what awaits both the Z-Fighters and their allies in the Time Patrol.

What has been your favorite moment of the Ultra God Mission so far? Does it scratch your Dragon Ball anime itch? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.