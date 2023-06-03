Dragon Ball Heroes Artist Creates New Cover For Goku And Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super's anime series is still on hiatus, with the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc followed by two feature-length films in Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Luckily, all is not lost for those who want to see the Z-Fighters going Super Saiyan and fighting against wild new threats. Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the spin-off series that focuses on a story featuring outside canon characters fighting the Z-Fighters, doesn't just have its own anime, but manga as well. Now, the Goku and Vegeta of this world have new art.

The Goku and Vegeta of Super Dragon Ball Heroes haven't just encountered heroes and villains from alternate timelines and realities, they've run into versions of themselves that are members of the Time Patrol. What makes the Time Patrol Z-Fighters so much different is that the pair of full-blooded Saiyans are able to transform into Super Saiyan 4s. Instead of accessing the power of God Ki to change their hair color red and blue, Time Patrol's Goku and Vegeta have clearly had a history that is closer to the events of Dragon Ball GT rather than Dragon Ball Super.

Time Patrol's Goku And Vegeta

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is continuing to release new chapters alongside the anime adaptation. Currently, the series is drawn by artist Yoshitaka Nagayama. For this month's Saikyo Jump publication, Nagayama takes the opportunity to pit the two rivals side-by-side as the Ultra God Mission continues in the wild spin-off.

Goku and Vegeta from '#SDBH Ultra God Mission' by Yoshitaka Nagayama for this month's Saikyo Jump cover. pic.twitter.com/MIvBLn7Mvc — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) June 2, 2023

The next installment of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is slated to arrive online later this month. With the Tournament of Space and Time being interrupted by the Demon Lord Demigura, the Z-Fighters are going to need to team up with the Warriors in Black in an effort to take down the new threat. While Goku and Vegeta will have plenty on their plate, many fans are wondering what is to become of Yamcha, as the lower-tier Z-Fighter has to now deal with a wedding proposal.

What has been your favorite transformation in Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Do you think the main series will incorporate any of the characters or forms from the side series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.