Dragon Ball Heroes Confirms Ultra God Mission Finale

For Dragon Ball Heroes, the sky is the limit. Characters and transformations that would have otherwise never made their way into Dragon Ball Super are given free rein. With the latest season, Ultra God Mission, bringing in new characters such as "Gohan Black" and a rogue Kaioshin of Space And Time, it would seem that the recent arc is looking to come to a close. Fear not Z-Fighter fans, because Toei Animation has some good news to accompany the announcement of the latest arc's conclusion.

In the latest episode of the Ultra God Mission, episode nine for those keeping score, Goku and Vegeta's fusion doesn't last long in the face of the demon king known as Demigura. While the Prince of All Saiyans is taken off the battlefield thanks to one of the demon king's attacks, Goku receives some unexpected allies in fighting back the denizen of the Dark Demon Dimension. Both "Gohan Black" and the resurrected Bardock are able to lend their relative a hand, as Goku once again calls upon the power of Ultra Instinct and Goku's father transforms into a Super Saiyan 4. However the latest season ends, it certainly seems as though it is looking to do so with a bang as the Son family reunion caps off the latest installment.

Ultra God Mission Conclusion

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has announced that the latest season will come to an end "soon", meaning that it is entirely possible that the next episode will be its last. Luckily, the spin-off has also taken the opportunity to acknowledge that it will be returning for a fourth season following the Ultra God Mission's end, though details about what the next episodes will focus on is a mystery. The series has been known for exploring uncharted territory, so this tradition will most likely continue.

#SDBH Ultra God Mission will soon come to an end.



A New "Mission" (in simple words, Anime Season 4) has been announced!

More info on it soon 😍 pic.twitter.com/PnGgML1Uuv — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) June 10, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the latest episode, you can watch it below. While the Z-Fighters and the Time Patrol have spent the majority of the recent season battling the Warriors in Black, Demigura's army has presented such a threat that the three factions have felt the need to team up. Following the conclusion of the Ultra God Mission, it will be interesting to see which characters return to Super Dragon Ball Heroes and which characters aren't able to survive the ultimate battle of this season.