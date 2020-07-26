New Dragon Ball Heroes Promo Debuts with Looks at Janemba and More

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes' arcade game is continuing through its Big Bang Mission expansion in Japan, and a new promo for the game has given fans a debut look at Xeno Goku and Vegeta's Limit Breaker versions of Super Saiyan 4 and Janemba's upgraded forms in motion. With the promotional anime series for the game currently making its way through this arc as well, this promo is now doubly exciting because these forms potentially will be making their way to the anime in a future episode of the short series. Given how slick these upgrades look, cross your fingers!

The newest promo for the arcade game comes with a TV commercial (as spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter) for the third expansion to the Big Bang Mission arc hitting the game in August. Unfortunately the release date for the next episode of thye promotional anime series has yet to be confirmed as of this writing, but hopefully this promo gives us an idea of what we can expect when it returns. Check it out below!

#SDBH BM3 TVCM (LQ) Featured characters:

Xeno Goku & Vegeta Limit Breaker SS4

Black Janemba HQ will be available in August maybe. BM3 (arcade) begins on 6 August, 2020 in Japan. pic.twitter.com/l6lwKupsnQ — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) July 26, 2020

While it's not quite known how Xeno Goku and Vegeta will be unlocking this upgrade for the Super Saiyan 4 form, Janemba's power up was teased in the newest episode of the anime series. After stealing their Super Saiyan 4 power, the mysterious Dr. W teased that he would be implanting Janemba with these powers. This most likely results in the "Black" form seen briefly in this new promo, and thus this fight will most likely push Xeno Goku and Vegeta to push beyond their limits and reach a new evolution of their Super Saiyan 4 power -- the first upgrade to Super Saiyan 4 in a long, long time.

What do you think of Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker and the powered up Janemba in motion so far? Curious to see if these forms will make their way to the promotional anime series? What are you hoping to see in the rest of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' Big Bang Mission arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

