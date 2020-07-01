Dragon Ball Heroes Confirms the Return of Janemba

Dragon Ball has all sorts of villains in its backlog, and you never know when one of them will show back up. Baddies like Nappa aren't the most likely to launch a comeback, but there are other fans who have asked to check in on. That is why a Dragon Ball Z villain is about to return to the small screen, and they are known as one of the best movie antagonists of the franchise.

Recently, the comeback information was shared when a synopsis went live for the next Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode. It was there fans discovered Dr. W has the ability to revive Janemba out of nowhere and have him fight Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta.

"Xeno Son Goku and Xeno Vegeta fight Janemba who has been reborn from Dr. W's hands. During the battle with Janemba, who was infused with the power of Super Saiyan 4, Goku and the gang travel through dimensions in pursuit of Fu and the others," the new synopsis shares (via DBSHype).

(Photo: Toei Animation)

As you can see, Dr. W has the ability to bring Janemba back out of thin air, and the power is worrisome. After all, it is never good when a mysterious villain can tag-team you with baddies from the past. Janemba is a particularly troubling villain to resurrect, and that is because the demon is considered to be evil incarnate.

If you have seen Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, then you know what the villain is bad news. The only thing that could beat the villain was Super Gogeta, so he is certainly a powerful demon. Of course, there is no doubt Janemba will be nerfed in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, but his reappearance is enough to get fans buzzing about his heyday.

How excited are you for this villain to make an anime comeback? Are there any others you have been waiting for?

