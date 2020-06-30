Dragon Ball Releases New 'Big Bang Mission' Poster

Dragon Ball is hyping the next phase of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime with the release of the new poster for its "Big Bang Mission" arc. The poster shows a pretty nice sketch of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in the foreground, with Dragon Ball Heroes big-bad Fu looking sinister in the background, alongside his new team of baddies from across the Dragon Ball series (see: Meta-Cooler, Tules and Bojack from the Dragon Ball Z films). After the Dragon Ball Heroes season 2 episode 4 (watch HERE) it seems that one figure who will stand out of this new poster is "Dr. W."

(Photo: Toei Animation)

If you've seen Dragon Ball Heroes' latest episode, "Creeping Shadow! The Mysterious Man Dr. W!" then you know Dr. W is a curious new villain. The scientist was able to battle Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta inside a fiery volcano planet and withstand both their Super Saiyan 3 and Super Saiyan 4 attacks. Not only did Dr. W. take the onslaught; he wanted to get blasted in order to analyze Xeno Goku and Vegeta's Super Saiyan powers, and take them back to another familiar Dragon Ball Z movie villain: Fusion Reborn's Janemba! Janemba isn't featured on the one-sheet, but it seems he'll soon be making a return to Dragon Ball's anime.

Dragon Ball Heroes continues to be a strange anomaly for the franchise. On the one hand, it is doing incredible fan-service with its unrestrained multiverse versions of major characters, or it ability to pull virtually anything from the series' past, or its non-canon material (games, movies) to use in fun new ways. While none of this is considered canon and the animation budget for the web series is far from good, the spectacle Dragon Ball Heroes offers has been getting some good attention within the fandom.

The previous arc introduced some fun new characters in the Core Area Warriors (a colorful team of villains with evil Saiyans, evil androids, etc..), and saw Fu put together a skirmish across the Dragon Ball Super multiverse that brought back many of those fan-fave characters (Jiren, Hit...). This new arc using some iconic villains from the Dragon Ball Z era will widen that intrigue to a whole new segment of fans.

Here's the synopsis for Dragon Ball Heroes' latest episode:

"As Turles' and Bojack's fierce fight with Goku and Vegeta unfolds, Dogi-Dogi is released and dark, sinister light pours down. At the same time, Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta are clashing with Dr. W who keeps dodging their attacks. What's the reason for his fearless smile."

What did you think of the latest Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode? What are you thinking of the Big Bang Mission so far? What have been your favorite moments from this anime overall?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.