Super Saiyan 2 Kefla is Awesome in ‘Dragon Ball Super’

Kefla and Goku‘s battle was the best fight in the Tournament of Power to date, and while it ended the greatest Kamehameha of all time, Kefla was no slouch in her defeat as she reached Super Saiyan 2.

As Goku triggered Ultra Instinct for the second time in the “Universal Survival” arc, Kefla was on the ropes. Although Kale and Caulifla’s Potara fusion multiplied their combined strength by ten, they needed an extra boost of power to deal with Goku’s incredible rise in fighting prowess.

Kefla’s Saiyan blood kicked in, and feeling desperate against Goku’s new power, Kefla dumped all of her Ki in a last burst of offense. By releasing all of her Ki, Kefla even reached Super Saiyan 2 (which Caulifla managed to do with ease) and their power combined with Goku’s Ultra Instinct Ki rocked the rest of the tournament stage.

As Kefla’s base level of power rivaled Goku’s fully charged Spirit Bomb, and thus made Goku desperate enough to reach the Ultra Instinct state, you can only imagine how strong her Super Saiyan 2 form is. As Goku’s Spirit Bomb gathered energy from the World of Void, and other competitors like Vegeta and the rest of his companions from Universe 7, base form Kefla was just as strong as this. Her Super Saiyan form – and the second form on top of that – even managed to fight off Goku’s Ultra Instinct for a short time before Goku gained a better mastery of his new state.

With this awesome display of Super Saiyan 2 power, which is now ten times the power Kale and Caulifla had and is even stronger than Goku’s fully-charged Spirit Bomb, Kefla detonated a final burst of Ki and unleashed a flurry of energy blasts reaching far out into the World of Void.

Kefla may have ultimately been defeated by Goku, but this display of power was indeed impressive. Fans have been split about Kefla’s level of power, and some critiqued how fast her power levels seemed to rise, but in the end Goku was indeed confirmed to be stronger.

Just imagining how powerful Super Saiyan 2 Kefla was in her final moments of the Tournament of Power and how powerful Goku needed to be in order to not only defeat her, but dissolve Kale and Caulifla’s fusion should have fans amped for the final 15 minutes of the Tournament.

Were you a fan of Super Saiyan 2 Kefla? Talk to me @Valdezology.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon BallSuper airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 11:30 p.m.