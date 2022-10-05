Super7 Toho Ultimates Figure Line Wave 3: 1200ºC Godzilla vs Destoroyah

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in March, Super7 kicked off their Toho line of Ultimates figures with releases based on the 1989 film Godzilla vs. Biollante. The followed that up in June with a second wave that features "Burning" Godzilla from the 1995 film Godzilla vs. Destoroyah and Mechagodzilla from the 1993 film Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla II. Now, they've released Wave 3 with 1200ºC Godzilla and Destoroyah, also from the 1995 film. The figures stand over 8-inches tall, so they're a bit bigger than the standard 7-inch scale for most Ultimates figures. They're also a bit pricier than the average Ultimates figure at $84.99 and $104.99 respectively. A breakdown of each new figure can be found below followed by the figures from previous waves,

Godzilla Ultimates 1200 Degrees Celsius Godzilla 8-Inch Scale Action Figure ($84.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code FALLFREE22): "The King of Monsters has faced dire circumstances before, but its clash with Destoroyah may be Godzilla's final undoing! Measuring a whopping 8 1/7-inches tall and 14-inches long, and including an interchangeable head, the Toho ULTIMATES! 1200°C Godzilla figure depicts the mighty Kaiju with melted flesh and an exposed skeleton as seen in the final, heartbreaking moment of the 1995 film Godzilla vs Destoroyah. Reenact this scene with the made-to-order Toho ULTIMATES! 1200°C Godzilla figure!" Accessories include:

1x Battle damaged head

1x Skull Head

Godzilla Ultimates Destoroyah 8-Inch Scale Action Figure ($109.99): Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code FALLFREE22): "It's the living embodiment of the Oxygen Destroyer, the only weapon to have ever (spoiler alert!) killed a Godzilla! As seen in the 1995 film Godzilla vs Destoroyah, this titanic Toho ULTIMATES! Destoroyah figure depicts the monster in its final form, measuring over 9-inches tall, 14-inches wide, and 14-inches long. Including interchangeable heads, claws, and three juvenile forms, Destoroyah looks ready to unleash an attack with its laser horn or Oxygen Destroyer beam at any moment! Add an opponent worthy of your Kaiju collection with this made-to-order Destoroyah ULTIMATES! figure". Accessories include:

2x interchangeable heads

4x interchangeable claws

3x Juveniles

Godzilla Ultimates Godzilla 1995 8-Inch Scale Action Figure – $84.99: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout): "Even the mighty Godzilla has its limits, and exposure to the high-purity uranium deposits on Birth Island and the resulting fission reaction has Godzilla looking more than just hot under the collar! Measuring 8-inch tall, 4 1/2-inch wide, and a monstrous 14-inches long to the tip of its tail, this highly articulated Toho ULTIMATES! figure of "Burning" Godzilla is inspired by the 1995 film Godzilla vs. Destoroyah. Including interchangeable heads and hands plus some smoke effect accessories, this is one hot looking Godzilla figure! Be sure to get this made-to-order ULTIMATES! Godzilla 1995 figure before the chance to add this 8-inch scale king of the monsters to your collection is extinguished for good!" Accessories include:

2x interchangeable heads

6x interchangeable hands

4x Smoke effect

Godzilla Ultimates Mechagodzilla 8-Inch Scale Action Figure – $84.99: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22 at checkout): "Will Mechagodzilla – who has been created from the remains of Mecha-King Ghidorah by the UN Godzilla Countermeasures Center – be up to the task of defending Japan from Godzilla and other kaiju?! Measuring 9-inches tall, 5 1/2-inches long, and 5-inches wide, this highly articulated Toho ULTIMATES! figure of Mechagodzilla is inspired by its appearance in the 1993 film Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla II and includes interchangeable heads and hands, the Garuda Jet (to create Super Mechagodzilla), and additional accessories. Even if you end up rooting for Godzilla in the end, this made-to-order ULTIMATES! Mechagodzilla Figure would be an amazing addition to your collection!" Accessories include:

3x interchangeable heads

4x interchangeable hands

1x Alternate stomach plate

1x Garuda Jet

2x Forearm tasers (Shock Anchors)

2x Jet thruster effects

Godzilla Ultimates Heisei Biollante 8-Inch Scale Action Figure ($84.99 with free US shipping) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Anyone can sympathize with Dr. Shiragami's desperate attempt to preserve his daughter Erika, but tampering with her DNA was only destined for disaster, as evidenced by the monstrous rose-hybrid that became known as Biollante." Measures 8-inches long and 10-inches wide. Accessories include:

2x interchangeable heads

6x articulated attacking vines

2x removable vine heads (with poseable jaws)

2x battle-damaged vine heads (with poseable jaws)

Godzilla Ultimates Heisei Godzilla 8-Inch Scale Action Figure ($84.99 with free US shipping) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Godzilla has been freed from Mount Mihara, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake as it roams across Japan!" Measures 8-inches tall and 14-inches long. Accessories include: