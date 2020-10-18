Sword Art Online Cosplay Brings Administrator Back to the Spotlight

✖

Sword Art Online's third season introduced fans to a brand new villain for the first half of the Alicization arc, and now one stunning cosplay has brought this villain back to the spotlight. The third season of the long running series was one of the most ambitious yet as it adapted the longest arc of Reki Kawahara's original light novel series to date. But this ambition was rewarded by fans as the third season of the series was one of the best received since the very first one, and much of that success came from the newest villain, Administrator.

Administrator was one of the more peculiar villains of the franchise yet as she provided a much different energy with her interactions with Kirito and Eugeo than we had seen from past villains of the series. But while she didn't stick around until the end of the the third season, artist @haneame_cos (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) brought the villain back to the spotlight with some stunning cosplay. Check it out:

Administrator was the key villain for the first half of the Alicization saga, before the War of Underworld kicked off with a different kind of evil. Serving as the end goal for Kirito and Eugeo as they made their way through the Integrity Knights' base, Administrator proved to have far more layers than what fans had initially expected when she was first introduced to the series.

While she made an unexpected appearance toward the end of the War of Underworld arc, it's clear that her role in the series has been met by the end of the third season. But as the franchise moves forward into completely unknown territory, it might be a fun surprise for many fans to see this character in action in the anime some day in the future. But what do you think of the villain?

What did you think of Administrator as a villain in Sword Art Online? Where does she rank among your favorite villains of the franchise so far? What did you think of the Alicization saga as a whole?Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!