Sword Art Online: Alicization Shares Eye-Popping New Blu-ray Artwork

Sword Art Online‘s third season was the best received among fans of the series ever since its debut outing, and it’s because the Alicization saga of the series is full of some of the most intense in the series to date. This, naturally, includes the final battle with the main villain of the Alicization Rising arc, Administrator. This villain made a huge impact on fans for her power, skill, and mystery behind her Integrity Knights but one other thing helped her stand out from previous foes.

It’s no secret that a lot of the fan support behind the villain was because Administrator was fully nude for each of her appearances in the third season, and this copious amount of nudity was hilarious represented in a new way with the latest Blu-ray volume release in Japan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[JP BD & DVD] Sword Art Online: Alicization v8 cover art https://t.co/LfoG9uUuBr pic.twitter.com/myXbUYyIVZ — WTK (@WTK) July 24, 2019

Reflecting the final battle between Administrator and Kirito, Eugeo, and Alice, the cover artwork for the Volume 8 Blu-ray and DVD release in Japan sees the villain blown up to an incredible size. Much like her appearances in the series, her nude visage is obscured by smartly placed objects such as Kirito’s sword. But it’s a stylish take on the final battle in which she seemed like a larger than life, impossibly powered villain that it took all three of the main heroes to take down.

The series will be moving on to whole new challenges with the second half of the third season, War of Underworld, beginning this October. If you have yet to catch the newest season of Sword Art Online yourself, the original Japanese release of Sword Art Online: Alicization can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

Sword Art Online: Alicization is officially described as such, “Where… am I…?” Before he knows it, Kirito has made a full-dive into an epic, fantasy-like virtual world. With only a murky recollection of what happened right before he logged in, he starts to wander around, searching for clues. He comes upon an enormous, pitch dark tree (the Gigas Cedar), where he encounters a boy. “My name is Eugeo. Nice to meet you, Kirito.” Although he is supposedly a resident of the virtual world – an NPC – the boy shows the same array of emotions as any human being.

As Kirito bonds with Eugeo, he continues to search for a way to log out of this world. Meanwhile, he remembers a certain memory deep down within him. He remembers racing through the mountains with Eugeo as a child… A memory that he should not have in the first place… And in this memory, he sees someone other than Eugeo, a young blond girl. Her name is Alice. And it is a name that must never be forgotten…”