Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Poster Released

Are you ready for Sword Art Online to make its TV comeback? The main series is working on new content behind the scenes, but in the meantime, the franchise will move forward with a special spinoff. After all, season two of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online has been ordered, and a new poster for the comeback has gone live.

As you can see below, the new character promo puts all our favorites together. We can see Llenn to the left in their usual pink outfit, and they are joined by several others. Pitohui can be found centered with Fukaziroh at their side. Plus Asougi Goushi can be spotted at the other end in all their usual green gear.

(Photo: Aniplex)

Clearly, Sword Art Online is gearing up for the return of Gun Gale Online, and fans are ready for the comeback. If you are not caught up on the original anime, it kicked off in April 2018. The anime was handled by 3Hz with director Masayuki Sakoi overseeing the project. In the wake of Gun Gale Online, fans petitioned for the anime to return, and it took years of pleading to get traction. In 2023, the team behind Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online season two was announced. And now, we know the comeback will go live later this year.

If you have not checked out Gun Gale Online, the anime is available to binge on Crunchyroll. You can also check out the mainline Sword Art Online series on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for those who want more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online below:

"Karen Kohiruimaki always felt out of place in the real world. Due to her extreme height, she found it hard to make friends with other girls her age. Everything changes when she's introduced to VR and Gun Gale Online. In GGO, Karen is free to play the cute, chibi avatar of her dreams! Can Karen find friendship in this bullet-ridden MMO...?"

What do you think about this Sword Art Online promo?